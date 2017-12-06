Wojciech Szczesny Reveals What Teams He Would Like to Play Next in the Champions League

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny made a positive Champions League debut with the black-and-white jersey on Tuesday night as the Bianconeri qualified for the knockout stages in a tough 2-0 win over Olympiakos.

The ex-Arsenal and Roma stopper made some impressive saves during the match in Athens and Juventus supporters have already crowned him Gianluigi Buffon's rightful heir and largely applauded him.

The Polish player was interviewed in the aftermath of the game as he told Juventus TV (via Gazzetta dello Sport): "My instinct guided me when I made the first save of the night against Olympiakos, but it was much harder to par the hosts' second attempt later on in the match.

Nice to have kept a clean sheet on my Champions League debut for Juventus... Good performance from the team and now we wait for the Round of 16! 👍⚪️⚫️ #ForzaJuve #OLYJuve #UCL #Debut #Szczesny A post shared by Wojciech Szczesny (@wojciech.szczesny1) on Dec 5, 2017 at 2:52pm PST

"I am satisfied with my performances, but I always have to improve on everything. There's always a margin of improvement."

With the Champions League draw set for Monday, Szczesny has revealed which team he would like to play against in the round of the last 16: "I hope that we can battle it out with an English club.

Szczęsny seemed v nervous initially, which is normal because Gigi's post is extremely heavy. But after that great save, he's become less nervous & looks more confident.



Khedira was very good in the first half. MDS was also impressive.



Barzagli, Benatia & Matuidi must do better. — Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) December 5, 2017

"I'd love to play a great match in the Premier League. We are among the best teams in Europe and don't fear anyone."





Juventus host table-toppers Inter on Saturday for one of the toughest Serie A clashes of the season, yet the Polish seemed fairly positive: "A difficult game awaits us. It will be very hard but we are confident.

"We've had four consecutive clean sheets and this is important. We will host both Inter and Roma in the next few weeks and need to feel empowered by our stadium and the fans who support us."