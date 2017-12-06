Wojciech Szczesny Reveals What Teams He Would Like to Play Next in the Champions League

By 90Min
December 06, 2017

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny made a positive Champions League debut with the black-and-white jersey on Tuesday night as the Bianconeri qualified for the knockout stages in a tough 2-0 win over Olympiakos. 

The ex-Arsenal and Roma stopper made some impressive saves during the match in Athens and Juventus supporters have already crowned him Gianluigi Buffon's rightful heir and largely applauded him. 

The Polish player was interviewed in the aftermath of the game as he told Juventus TV (via Gazzetta dello Sport): "My instinct guided me when I made the first save of the night against Olympiakos, but it was much harder to par the hosts' second attempt later on in the match. 

"I am satisfied with my performances, but I always have to improve on everything. There's always a margin of improvement."

With the Champions League draw set for Monday, Szczesny has revealed which team he would like to play against in the round of the last 16: "I hope that we can battle it out with an English club. 

"I'd love to play a great match in the Premier League. We are among the best teams in Europe and don't fear anyone."


Juventus host table-toppers Inter on Saturday for one of the toughest Serie A clashes of the season, yet the Polish seemed fairly positive: "A difficult game awaits us. It will be very hard but we are confident. 

"We've had four consecutive clean sheets and this is important. We will host both Inter and Roma in the next few weeks and need to feel empowered by our stadium and the fans who support us."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters