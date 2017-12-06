Zinedine Zidane Implores Real Fans to Stick With Superstars Amid Inconsistent Form

Zinedine Zidane has implored Real Madrid's fanbase to stick with his flagging side as they bid to wrap up their Champions League group stage with a win.

Los Blancos' boss spoke to the press (h/t the Independent) ahead of his team's final Group H clash against Borussia Dortmund knowing that they cannot finish above Spurs and pip them to top spot.

Real already find themselves eight points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona as they look to defend their league crown and have only won three of the past eight matches in all competitions.

Zidane, though, called on Real supporters to continue backing their superstars like they had done during his first trophy laden 18-month spell in charge.

He said: "I see things that other people don't. I'd urge Madridismo not to forget what this team has achieved. Others, people who are nothing to do with Real Madrid, they can have their opinions.

"I can't change what people think, I'm not bothered by it. It's the way it goes in this job. We're playing OK and I don't care what people are saying on the outside.

Those of you who expect Zidane to be sacked are actually deluded, to say the least.



Zinedine Zidane isn't at Real Madrid to have a short spell.



Losing the players we did without replacements was never going to be easy.



Be a lil bit patient, he will get us back running. — Meldo (@Meldo_10) December 3, 2017

"Hard work is the only way to get out of this situation in LaLiga and find the goals again. We'll keep working at it and I'm sure we'll be there or thereabouts at the end."

Gareth Bale will once again be absent for the defending Champions League holders after he suffered a recurrence of the troublesome calf injury that has blighted his season.

Zidane admitted that the Welshman had not trained with his cohorts all week but shed some light on when Bale may be back in action.

He added: "He still hasn't trained with us. He's out on the pitch doing bits, but not alongside the team. We'll see if he can play against Sevilla (on Saturday).

"First he has to train with the group, but he'll certainly be coming to Abu Dhabi (for the 2017 FIFA Club World Cup). I think my team look in good shape but it's true we have to score more goals."