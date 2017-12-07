Crystal Palace Chairman Admits He's 'Very Comfortable' With Sam Allardyce Becoming Everton Boss

By 90Min
December 07, 2017

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has revealed that he has no problem with Sam Allardyce taking the helm at Goodison Park, even if it comes just six months after he resigned from his role Crystal Palace.

Allardyce left his post at Selhurst Park after ensuring Premier League safety for the Eagles at the end of last season, claiming he had "no ambitions for another job".

Palace are set to receive £2m in compensation after the former England boss took over at Everton. And off the back of that, Parish has revealed: "We are very comfortable with the situation and, apart from against us, we wish him well. Everyone knew what the deal was. We should be reasonably compensated by Everton.”

Along with this, Parish has also hailed the work of Roy Hodgson as he inspired his Palace side to move off the bottom of the table and looks set to face off with Bournemouth this weekend.

When talking about Hodgson's impact, Parish claimed: “I think the players trust him, they believe in him and they can see that things are improving, the enthusiasm he has got for everything he does is a joy to see.”

With the planned £100m expansion of Selhurst Park, Hodgson will have his hands full, as the board will surely expect the side to remain in the Premier League.

Sam Allardyce, on the other hand, will look for his side to continue their impressive form winning their last two league encounters over West Ham and Huddersfield. Summer signing Gylfi Sigurdson has commented on the impact the 63-year-old has had on the Merseyside club, claiming he's given the side "a little bit of spark".

Allardyce is set to take part in his first Merseyside derby this weekend and will have to be on top of his game in order to stop the attack of Jurgen Klopp's side.

