Tottenham and England left back Danny Rose has been quick to deny reports of another falling out between himself and Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino.

According to reports from the Evening Standard, Rose appeared to be unhappy that Pochettino substituted him with 20 minutes of their final Champions League group game against APOEL Nicosia still to play, with each exchanging words before Rose headed straight down the tunnel for treatment on a deep gash over his left eye.

The Spurs defender did appear following the treatment to take his place on the bench to watch teammates complete a comfortable 3-0 victory, although Rose is now growing tired of continued reports of friction between himself and Pochettino.

Speaking to the media after the game, he said: "This is getting silly now. The manager said it was best I came off and I didn't want to come off. That was it.

"There has never been an issue - and people trying to put stuff in the media is not welcome. For the last three-and-a-half to four years, the manager has been my biggest fan.

"He gives me nothing but love and respect. There is no issue. People need to stop because it's not welcome."

This hasn't been the first reported incident this season of a fall out between Rose and Pochettino. The pair apparently fell out in the summer after Rose's 'tell all' interview with The Sun, claiming he will make sure he will get what he is worth in a reaction to Kyle Walker's £50m switch to Manchester City.

Rose and Pochettino soon clashed again after the former was left out of Tottenham's squad to face Arsenal in the North London Derby in mid-November, a game they would lose 2-0.

Pochettino however was quick to halt any talk of another row with Rose, insisting the decision was due to the 27-year-old regaining his fitness following a lengthy spell out injured and accepts that he would be frustrated.

Rose accepted the decision and now hopes to regain his fitness and play a vital part in Tottenham's Christmas schedule to propel them back into the Champions League places.

Rose continued, stating: "If I got through the game, that would've been nice.

"I'm playing a game a week at the minute, so hopefully I will get there if I stay injury free. Once I get through this Christmas period and into the new year, I feel I'll be 100 percent."