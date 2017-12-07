Report: Everton, West Ham Join Race to Sign to Sign Jonny Evans in January

The West Brom center back is in high demand and could be on the move in January.

By 90Min
December 07, 2017

Two more Premier League suitors, West Ham and Everton, have registered interest in West Brom center back Jonny Evans amid continued interest from Manchester City, according to the Mirror.

The former Manchester United defender was the subject of continual interest from Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the summer, and City have maintained their pursuit going into the January transfer window despite the move breaking down in August.

It seems Evans’ continued impressive performances at the back have earned him a great deal of admirers, as West Ham and Everton will now try to lure the Northern Irishman away from the Hawthorns as they attempt to solve their defensive woes.

Evans will now face a difficult choice going into the second half of the Premier League season, with the option of becoming a squad player at runaway leaders Manchester City – or remaining with first team football elsewhere.

The Irishman may also decide to stay at West Brom – just as he did in August when Guardiola came calling – but new manager Alan Pardew has admitted he has doubts.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Pardew said: “Jonny Evans is our captain. Do I want to lose him? Of course not. Do I fear losing him? Of course I do.”

West Ham manager David Moyes would do well to acquire the experience and organization that Evans would bring to the Hammers first team. To fend off competition from more attractive potential suitors would certainly aid Moyes as he attempts to keep his side up.

New Everton boss Sam Allardyce, on the other hand, is seeking defensive reinforcements to add to an underperforming back line that already features fellow British players Ashley Williams and Michael Keane.

West Brom are eager to keep their captain in the West Midlands, however, and will offer him an improved contract should he decide to stay. 

