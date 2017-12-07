Gary Lineker Sends His Congratulations to Cristiano Ronaldo After Breaking Champions League Record

Former England star Gary Lineker has sent his congratulations to Cristiano Ronaldo on Twitter after the Real Madrid star broke a Champions League record on Wednesday night.

Despite struggling to hit the back of the net in domestic competitions this season, the 32-year-old has no such issue on the European stage as he became the first ever player to score in all six Champions League group stage matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player in history to score in all six Champions League group stage games 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZaKYMOrqkR — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) December 6, 2017

Ronaldo's incredible record breaking feat came against Borussia Dortmund, when he was played the ball on the edge of the box from Isco, took one touch and then dispatched a curling effort which landed in the back of the net, leaving Dortmund's keeper Roman Burki rooted to the spot.

The goal ensured Real Madrid ran out as victors in the five-goal thriller and finished the group stage in second place behind Tottenham.

And Spurs legend, Lineker was quick to send his congratulations to the Portugal international via Twitter on Wednesday, as he said: "And what a goal it is. Well played @Cristiano ___“

And what a goal it is. Well played @Cristiano 👏👏👏 https://t.co/KBUptEXa7O — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 6, 2017

The strike in the 12th minute ensured Ronaldo added another record to his impressive list of accolades and achievements in his career to date, which could soon be accompanied by his fifth Ballon d'Or crown on Thursday.

Ronaldo is expected to clinch the prestigious FIFA award ahead of rivals Lionel Messi and Neymar, which would cap off an impressive week for the Real Madrid star and see him equal Messi's record for the award.