Gary Lineker Sends His Congratulations to Cristiano Ronaldo After Breaking Champions League Record

By 90Min
December 07, 2017

Former England star Gary Lineker has sent his congratulations to Cristiano Ronaldo on Twitter after the Real Madrid star broke a Champions League record on Wednesday night.

Despite struggling to hit the back of the net in domestic competitions this season, the 32-year-old has no such issue on the European stage as he became the first ever player to score in all six Champions League group stage matches.

Ronaldo's incredible record breaking feat came against Borussia Dortmund, when he was played the ball on the edge of the box from Isco, took one touch and then dispatched a curling effort which landed in the back of the net, leaving Dortmund's keeper Roman Burki rooted to the spot. 

The goal ensured Real Madrid ran out as victors in the five-goal thriller and finished the group stage in second place behind Tottenham.

And Spurs legend, Lineker was quick to send his congratulations to the Portugal international via Twitter on Wednesday, as he said: "And what a goal it is. Well played @Cristiano ___“

The strike in the 12th minute ensured Ronaldo added another record to his impressive list of accolades and achievements in his career to date, which could soon be accompanied by his fifth Ballon d'Or crown on Thursday.

Ronaldo is expected to clinch the prestigious FIFA award ahead of rivals Lionel Messi and Neymar, which would cap off an impressive week for the Real Madrid star and see him equal Messi's record for the award. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters