Hull City Appoint Nigel Adkins as Tigers' New Head Coach on 18-Month Contract

By 90Min
December 07, 2017

Nigel Adkins has been installed as Hull City's new head coach after the Championship outfit sacked Leonid Slutsky.

The Tigers dispensed with the Russian's services on Sunday night and have quickly snaffled up the ex-Reading and Southampton boss on an 18-month deal.

The club made the announcement via its official website on Thursday morning in a brief statement detailing Adkins' arrival.

The statement read: "The Tigers are pleased to announce Nigel Adkins as the Club’s new Head Coach.

"Adkins, a Championship promotion-winner with Southampton in 2012, will be joined at the KCOM Stadium by his trusted assistant Andy Crosby on an 18-month contract.

"As well as his success with Southampton, where he took the south coast club from League One to the Premier League with back-to-back promotions, Adkins also guided Scunthorpe United to promotion in 2007 and 2009, and has spells in charge of Reading and Sheffield United on his CV.

"Adkins, 52, will oversee his first training session this morning and will take charge of the side for Saturday’s home game against Brentford."

Adkins takes up the reins in Humberside with Hull languishing perilously close to the relegation zone in England's second tier.

The Tigers find themselves sitting in 20th place with just 19 points accrued from 20 games so far this term and have won just four of their league encounters throughout the campaign.

Hull had expected to mount a serious title challenge to try and gain an immediate promotion back to the Premier League after their relegation from the top flight last season.

However, despite bringing in a number of talented players such as Kevin Stewart, Seb Larsson and Frazier Campbell, the Tigers have failed spectacularly in that regard thus far.

Adkins will provide a steady pair of hands due to his extensive knowledge of the Championship, and becomes Hull's fifth permanent boss in the past 18 months after Steve Bruce, Mike Phelan, Marco Silva and Slutsky.

