Jurgen Klopp Believes Teams Will Want to Avoid Liverpool in Last 16 After Spartak Moscow Thrashing

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted after his side blitzed a poor Spartak Moscow side 7-0 on Wednesday, with Klopp adamant that teams will want to avoid the Reds in the draw for the last 16 on Monday.

A first Liverpool hat trick for captain on the night Philippe Coutinho, along with a brace from Sadio Mane and goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, completed an emphatic victory at Anfield to see his side qualify from Group E as winners.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, Klopp said: "There are a lot of really strong teams. This year is quite special. Not often you can face Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, but Juventus and all the others.

"Antonio Conte (Chelsea manager) said it yesterday there are no easy opponents and I don't think anyone is happy when they get us in the draw."

Liverpool made hard work of securing qualification, leaving it until the last round of fixtures before confirming their place in the knockout stages.

They now however join Premier League rivals Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham in the pot for Monday as the only country to have five representatives through.

Mohamed Salah (18) & Roberto Firmino (12) have now scored a combined 30 goals for Liverpool this season. At least one of the pair has scored in each of Liverpool's last 11 matches pic.twitter.com/9rtPLrXKl2 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 6, 2017

Klopp will have to wait until February to continue Liverpool's Champions League adventure, and the German hopes his side can continue to churn out more performances like they did against Spartak Moscow.

He continued, stating: "We knew if we won we would top the group so that's not the biggest surprise but I think it's strange this year in the group stages.

"If we perform like this then it is obviously a threat, 100 per cent."

Liverpool now turn their attention to the Premier League, with the small matter of a Merseyside Derby to prepare for this Sunday as the race for the Champions League places hots up going into the festive period.

Despite the game on Sunday, Klopp will be keen to see who his side play in the last 16 of the Champions League, insisting that his side will be more than prepared for anyone.

Klopp concluded, stating: "We will not be happy when we see who we face in the next round, but we will be ready."