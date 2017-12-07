Jurgen Klopp Reveals the Reason Why He Googled Philippe Coutinho Before Spartak Moscow Game

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gave a bizarre insight into what he did prior to his side hammering Spartak Moscow 7-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday, in an article from The Mirror.

A first Liverpool hat trick from captain on the night Philippe Coutinho, alongside a Sadio Mane double and individual efforts from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, emphatically secured the Reds' passage into the last 16 of the Champions League as Group E winners.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Klopp admitted post-match that before selecting the diminutive Brazilian as captain for the game, he needed to Google how long he had been playing for the Anfield side.

The German said: "I love this player. He was really good tonight and he was the longest servant on the pitch tonight.

"In the line-up, it was clear he was going to be captain. He signed in like 2013, I had to look, I had to Google it to be honest!"

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Coutinho did indeed sign for Liverpool in January 2013 for the fee of £8.5m from Inter. Since his transfer the Brazilian has blossomed into one of the most revered attacking players in world football, leading to intense speculation of a multi-million transfer to Barcelona this summer.

Instead, Coutinho stayed on Merseyside and has been in scintillating form this season, scoring four goals and providing four assists in eight Premier League games, whilst scoring five goals in five Champions League goals, adding a further two assists.

13 - Philippe Coutinho has been directly involved in 13 goals in his last 11 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool (7 goals, 6 assists). Star. pic.twitter.com/8cJX5rIYNG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 6, 2017

Klopp's decision for giving the armband to Coutinho for the Spartak Moscow game was duly vindicated as he thrived with the extra responsibility placed upon him, now being one of the more experienced players in Klopp's side.

Liverpool fans and teammates will be hoping the form of Coutinho will continue as they face the fiery prospect of a Merseyside Derby against Everton at Anfield this Sunday.