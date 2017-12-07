Mauricio Pochettino Pleased With Tottenham Display After Comfortable Win Against APOEL Nicosia

It was the final round of group games and Spurs remained undefeated in Group H of the Champions League after a comfortable 3-0 win over Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia at Wembley stadium on Wednesday night. The north London club can now look forward to Monday's draw for the last 16 as the elite European club competition finally becomes exciting.

A memorable group stage! 🙌



🏟️ Dortmund (H): 3-1

🇨🇾 APOEL (A): 0-3

🇪🇸 Real Madrid (A): 1-1

🏟️ Real Madrid (H): 3-1

🇩🇪 Dortmund (A): 1-2

🏟️ APOEL (H): 3-0



Next stop, the @ChampionsLeague knockouts. 👊#COYS pic.twitter.com/pK4bTdOPJq — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 6, 2017

Regardless of the ease of the result, Pochettino will be pleased with his team - particularly the squad players who had the opportunity to impress. Fernando Llorente's contribution was encouraging as he showed some deft touches and intelligent movement in his strike partnership with Son.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Spurs were dominant throughout, controlling the game and dictating possession with the result never in doubt, even before Llorente's clinical finish in the 20th minute for the first goal of the night. Further goals by Son and N'Koudou just confirmed Tottenham's superiority.

Reported on the club's official website, Pochettino gave his verdict on his side's conclusive victory: “I’m very happy for GK (Georges N'Koudou) and of course Fernando. They both scored and it’s so important for them, first of all to feel the net and confidence is so important, they played 90 minutes and helped the team to finish in this way.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

“It was important for us to build our momentum and confidence and for many players who don't have the opportunity to play in the starting 11 every game to build their confidence as well. It's important to add that competition for places in the squad.

"The campaign was fantastic, a lot of things to be very proud of. The team deserves all the praise.”

The Argentine will be hoping that this victory will add some momentum to their league form which has faltered over the last few weeks. The visit of Stoke City awaits on Saturday and three points would be the tonic to get their Premier League campaign back on track.