Morgan Schneiderlin Ready to 'Turn The Page' After Difficult Start to Life at Goodison Park

Morgan Schneiderlin has assured fans and media alike that he is ready to start again at Everton, after a rocky start to life at Goodison Park since his move from Manchester United.

Former Everton player and current member of the club's coaching staff, Duncan Ferguson, was reported to have been frustrated with Schneiderlin and Kevin Mirallas' attitudes and lack of effort earlier in this campaign, being told to leave their training ground at Finch Farm as a result.

Speaking before Everton’s Europa League clash in Cyprus against Apollon Limassol, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo, Schneiderlin made it clear that he wishes to "turn the page" under new boss Sam Allardyce - who was appointed last week.

Labelling the reports about the bust up as "fake news", he added: "That is the only thing I will say about it because I want to turn the page. Like I said, I want to prove something in every game. Of course there's a new management team and a new manager coming in so it's a fresh start for everyone.





"It was a surprise for me and I made a statement on my social network saying that it was fake news and it was not true.”

If true, one has to admire the balls on Mirallas and Schneiderlin, willing to risk further enraging Duncan Ferguson.https://t.co/31dUIWzry1 — Gary Parkinson (@GaryParkinson) November 6, 2017

The pair, who were subsequently left out of the Everton squad following the alleged incident, are two of only five senior players to have travelled for the final Europa League Group E match. Both sides have already been knocked out of the competition.

Everton will be looking to finish the campaign with a win, following a series of dismal displays – the 5-1 obliteration at the hands of Atalanta being the most recent.

Schneiderlin will seek to impress new boss Allardyce – who did not travel to Cyprus due to a prior medical appointment – ahead of Sunday’s highly anticipated Merseyside derby.

"It starts tomorrow. I haven't had the chance to play the last two games but it's going to be up to me to show what I can do and that I can make a difference to the team.

"Tomorrow will be a chance to get game time, get the rhythm of the game, enjoy ourselves, win the game and finish the campaign on a good note. You just have to do your maximum and that's all you can control."