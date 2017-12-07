Pep Guardiola 'So Pleased' for Academy Trio Despite Man City Suffering Defeat in Ukraine

By 90Min
December 07, 2017

Pep Guardiola praised three young players who featured for Manchester City on Wednesday, with Phil Foden's first start for the Citizens proving to be a shining light in the club's first defeat of the season.

Foden, who won the Golden Ball at the Fifa U17 World Cup, started alongside Tosin Adarabioyo against Shakhtar Donetsk. 18-year-old Brahim Díaz also featured in Ukraine as a second-half substitute, proving to be one of City's most dangerous attacking threats.

"Congratulations to Shakhtar, it was a good game," Guardiola told BT Sport (via ESPN). "Their first goal was magnificent, and the second goal we didn't defend that well.


"We fought and I'm so pleased for Tosin, Phil and Brahim and how well they played against a good team like Shakhtar Donetsk.

"The people saw it, we came here to win and we were there until the end. We couldn't do it but I'm happy for the performance."

GENYA SAVILOV/GettyImages

When asked about how he fancied City's chances in the knockout stages of the Champions League, Guardiola insisted that he was keeping his eyes focused on Sunday's Manchester derby.

"In the Champions League on Monday we are going to talk about the draw," he added.

"It's how they arrive in the moment on that day. Maybe in February, we will be a disaster. It won't be easy.

"Now we are going to rest, and we're going to come back tomorrow to prepare for the game [on Sunday]."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters