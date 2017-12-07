PHOTO: Ronald-Oh? Superstar's 'Son' Names Messi as His Football Idol in Instagram Prank

Lionel Messi recently revealed that he and fellow superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will never have a friendship outside of football, and that they only converse when present together at award ceremonies.

As rivals at Spain's two biggest clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid that isn't really surprising. What may be surprising for fans to learn, however, is that Ronaldo's son - Ronaldo Jr. - holds a dark secret over who he considers to be his footballing idol.

If it wasn't easy to figure out, Ronaldo Jr. has gone behind his dad's back and labelled the mercurial Blaugrana megastar as the footballer he dreams of growing up to be. That is, if you believe this Instagram post:

Cristiano Ronaldo JR on Instagram to Leo Messi: "Thank you, my idol"



Could be awkward... pic.twitter.com/uEc7ObjmH6 — UNILAD Football (@UNILADFooty) December 5, 2017

Football supporters collectively lost their heads when the image made its way onto the social media platform on Wednesday but, fear not Ronaldo fans, for the whole thing is a massive fake.

The Instagram account and subsequent photo - accredited to an account called 'mrahunter' - have since been deleted, and many have now considered the matter to have been an elaborate prank.

We suspect no one is more relieved than Ronaldo. We dread to think how bruised his ego would be knowing his son prefers Messi over him!

