Real Madrid Boss Zinedine Zidane Hopeful of Improvement in New Year Following UCL Win

December 07, 2017

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has insisted that his side will be fine come the New Year, and has given an update on the injury to Raphael Varane, following his side's victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Los Blancos sealed second spot in the group on Wednesday night after a 3-2 win against struggling German side Borussia Dortmund. Speaking after the game, Zidane defended his team and stated that his side will improve in the coming months, as quoted by Marca.

"I am convinced that by February, we'll be fine. After the break, we'll be okay; we are looking forward to the draw on Monday even though a difficult opponent is coming."

"I don't care what team we play, this doesn't take place until February. The important thing was to get through to the knockout stage, we've done that.

"Now we have to focus on La Liga and the Club World Cup, there is plenty of time for the Champions League."

The Frenchman also gave an update on the injury to defender Varane. The French international came off the pitch instantly after feeling the injury on Wednesday. Zidane has claimed that the injury is not serious but has stated that the defender will miss their next game against Sevilla.

"He has hurt himself and we have to wait the scan results that will come tomorrow. He doesn't think it's a serious problem, but he is definitely out for Saturday.

"We will find a solution. Marcos Llorente can play there, he has done it before."

With injuries piling up for the Madrid boss, the Frenchman claimed that some business could be done in the upcoming January transfer window.

"There is a possibility we will do business. From January 1 to January 31, we can sign players. We'll have to see what happens, we have this opportunity every year and we always take stock and see what's possible.

"Regarding signings, I have two goalkeepers and I'm very happy with both of them."

Real host Sevilla on the weekend in a crucial fixture in La Liga. A win for Los Blancos would bring them closer to table toppers Barcelona, while a defeat would put even more pressure on boss Zidane heading into Christmas.

