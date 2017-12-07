Spanish Journalist Tips Inter Captain Icardi to Undergo Real Madrid Medical After €92m Offer

Mauro Icardi could be set for a sensational Real Madrid transfer after reports in Spain alleged the Inter Milan captain was the subject of a €92m offer.

Spanish journalist Pipi Estrada told Spanish TV show El Chiringuito de Jugones (h/t Football Italia) that Los Blancos had made a bid of that sum to Inter - €80m up front and €12m in bonuses - to try and tempt to them to part with Icardi. Estrada even claimed that Icardi could undergo a medical on Boxing Day - despite the fact Inter are flying high in Serie A.

The claim also stated that the 24-year-old striker had been offered a contract worth €9m-a-season after tax, and would be granted a 30% stake from any image rights deal that he would sign with Real.

Enrico Locci/GettyImages

Real boss Zinedine Zidane has been tipped to make strides into the January transfer window as he looks to strengthen his first-team squad in the capital after a below par first six months of the season.

RB Leipzig hotshot Timo Werner had been the favourite to move to Santiago Bernabeu next months, but Icardi has now taken over the Germany international in the race to move to Spain.

Despite Estrada's claim, however, Icardi has spoken of his desire to remain with the current Serie A leaders as he admitted that Luciano Spalletti's ability to coax his best form out of him had led to his recall to the Argentina set up.

Mauro Icardi is becoming an Inter legend—but is Real Madrid his ideal next home? https://t.co/eBEjzDr0hV | @Adz77 pic.twitter.com/H5l3KsMaGA — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 6, 2017

Icardi said (via Football Italia): “I believe that my Argentina call-ups are a reward for what I’ve done so far in an Inter shirt. Everything’s going well at the minute, and I hope to keep going like this until the end of the season, with this rate of goalscoring, to have a chance of going to Russia.

“Real Madrid? My family are happy in Italy. We’re first and I’m top scorer. What more could I ask for?”

Icardi, whose relationship with Inter's fanbase suffered a huge downturn last season over remarks he made in a book, has won the supporters back over with his scintillating goalscoring form this season.

The four-times capped international has plundered 16 goals in just 15 starts to help Inter to the top of Italy's top flight unbeaten, and his displays have now apparently alerted Real Madrid to his talents.

