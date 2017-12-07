Swansea Frontman Wilfried Bony Keen to Get Back Into Goal Groove and Is 'Ready' for West Brom

Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony is keen to kick back into goal-scoring form for his side, as Paul Clement's men host West Bromwich Albion at the Liberty Stadium this weekend.

Speaking to the Club's official website, the 28-year-old explained how it was difficult to get his sharpness back after a number of seasons without regular game time, but able to play three games back-to-back recently is now ready to step up.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Bony said: “I think it was probably two seasons ago, when I was at Manchester City, that I last played 90 minutes three times in a week,” the Ivorian said.

“My body is feeling okay. I had a little bit of pain in my legs after the three games but I will be ready for Saturday.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

“I am happy because all you want as a player is to play games. The only way to get fit is to play. Once you play a few games you get more confidence.”





Netting his first goal back in South Wales after an unsettled past few seasons at Manchester City and Stoke City respectively, Bony's return to the principality has seen the forward struggle to return to the form that saw him score 26 goals in two seasons at Swansea, after his 2013 switch from Dutch side Vitesse.

Having played the full 90 minutes in their last three games versus AFC Bournemouth, Chelsea and Stoke City however, Bony now feels ready to not only meet his full quota of playing time, but to score the goals to fire his club again, ahead of the festive schedule that begins in just over a fortnight.

As the basement-dwellers host a Baggies side four points above them - but still hovering precariously above the drop zone - Bony has emphasized the importance of Saturday's game and hopes to play his part, together with the home fans' support.

“We know it’s a crucial game,” Bony stated. “We are at home and we have to find a way to win. We are working hard to do that and I hope we can produce a better performance.

The fans have been great in the last two or three games. We need them again and all together I think we can get the win.”