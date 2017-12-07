Twitter Reacts in Typical Style to Ronaldo's Unsurprising Fifth Ballon d'Or Capture

As expected, Cristano Ronaldo has been named the best player in the world by France Football, who awarded the Portuguese star with his fifth Ballon d'Or on Thursday in an elegant ceremony at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The Real Madrid star has had quite a year, having led Los Blancos to the La Liga title last season, as well as their second successive Champions League triumph.

Ronaldo was named the Best FIFA Men's Player of 2017 by FIFA back in October. And he has quite unsurprisingly captured his fifth Ballon d'Or, tying Lionel Messi despite the Argentinian's previous 4-1 lead in the personal contest.

While Ronaldo's achievement surprised literally no one, Chelsea's N'Golo Kante was ranked at No.8, the highest among Premier League players, ahead of the likes of his teammate Eden Hazard, Harry Kane, Kevin de Bruyne, Coutinho and David de Gea.

Of course, that came as a bit of a shock to many.

And if you continue scrolling, you'll find some of the best Twitter reactions to the evening's events.