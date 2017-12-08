Agent Rebuffs Rumours of Jorge Mendes Directing Reported Liverpool Midfield Target to Man United

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has found himself on the radar of several clubs in Europe this season, including Liverpool, Juventus and Inter.

Recent reports have also linked Manchester United with the Serbian, and it is also being suggested that the Red Devils have asked super-agent Jorge Mendes to intervene on their behalf as they look to snatch him up.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

However, the player is being represented by former Chelsea striker Mateja Kezman, who has rubbished the rumours after rightly claiming that he is the only one who could discuss the player's future with Lazio.

"I am the only one who can discuss Sergej's future with Lazio and therefore know how things could go," Kezman told Lalaziosiamonoi.it (H/T Inside Futbol). "Now these market rumours make no sense and can put pressure on Lazio and distract the team, who are having a great season."

The erstwhile striker was asked if any mega-bids have been made with the aim of recruiting his client, but he explained that such a question is one to be directed at Lazio.

Phil Cole/GettyImages

"This is a question to ask the club," he replied. "Now we need peace of mind. This is not the time to talk about any kind of transfer."

Kezman, who retired from playing in 2012, spent the 2004/05 season at Chelsea, coming in with high expectation after scoring 122 goals in 105 appearances for Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

His time at Stamford Bridge did not go as well as it could have, though, with the Serbian scoring just seven times before leaving for Atletico Madrid the following term.