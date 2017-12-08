Ambitious Everton Allegedly Plotting £60m Deal for Dortmund Goal Machine Aubameyang

Everton's ambitious move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is gathering momentum after reports linked them with a £60m transfer the for red hot striker.

The Daily Mirror has reported that new Blues boss Sam Allardyce is eager to bring the Borussia Dortmund star to Goodison Park in a deal that would certainly make the rest of the Premier League sit up and take notice.

Dortmund are thought to be willing to part ways with Aubameyang due to behavioural issues in Germany's top flight, and would be able to attract top dollar for the goalscoring machine.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Everton would face competition for Aubameyang's signature but, back by Farhad Moshiri's wealth, would give as good as they get in any battle for the Gabon international.

'Big Sam' wants Aubameyang to spearhead his attack and finally act as a ready made replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who left in the summer.

Surprisingly, Everton's 'goals for' column in England's top flight was the exact same, on 2nd December at least, as it was with the burly Belgian at the club last term - a factor which baffled Evertonians given the Toffees' poor form this season.

Bild says that Everton is a serious contender to land Aubameyang. Wow what a power move that would be for them. — Box-to-box 📈💬 (@RambleLukas) December 7, 2017

Regardless, a successful capture of Aubameyang would be seen as a massive coup for the Merseysiders given his remarkable strike rate with the 28-year-old having plundered 139 goals in 209 games for Dortmund.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal have all been touted as possible destinations for Aubameyang in the past few weeks but it is now Everton who are seemingly leading the race for him.

Allardyce has spoken of the need to significantly bolster his lopsided first-team squad when the January window opens, and the 63-year-old is eyeing strikers and defenders to provide competition for places in those areas.

Question marks remain over Aubameyang's thoughts behind a potential switch to L4 but, if Everton can attract him with the right salary packet, it could prove to be a huge boost for the club and their season.

