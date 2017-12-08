Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger Claims Jack Wilshere 'Is Ready for the First Team' After BATE Showing

By 90Min
December 08, 2017

Arsene Wenger has stated that Jack Wilshere is ready for more first team action after his impressive performance in the Europa League.

The England midfielder scored one goal and assisted another in a masterful performance against BATE Borisov. The hosts won the game 6-0 and Wilshere made five key passes as he played in his preferred role in the centre of midfield.

"Jack’s moving forward and you could see tonight that he is really ready now to play", Wenger told the Evening Standard.

"He’s sharp, he’s quick, he’s incisive. His game is his dribble. Technically he was very good tonight for 70 minutes in the game. He was dominant in midfield, on the creative side. That’s very good news for us."

Wilshere's goal ended his drought which had lasted an astonishing 928 days. The 25-year-old took his goal well, shuffling through the BATE defence before firing into the roof of the net.

Wilshere has been a consistently high performer in the Europa League and featured in most games. However, the midfielder has been unable to secure a regular first team place for Arsenal in the league.

Arsenal now travel to the south coast to face Southampton on Sunday and will be hoping to return to winning ways in the Premier League after suffering a 3-1 defeat to Manchester United.

