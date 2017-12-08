Arsenal Steal Potentially Decisive March on Liverpool in Fierce Leon Goretzka Pursuit

By 90Min
December 08, 2017

Arsenal appear to have stolen a march on Premier League rivals Liverpool in the fierce pursuit of Schalke and Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka, a player believed to have many of Europe's top clubs chasing his signature.


Goretzka has been heavily linked with a switch to Liverpool, as well as Manchester United, Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich, in recent weeks, but a claim from The Sun suggests that Arsenal are currently best placed to win the battle.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

22-year-old Goretzka is due to be out of contract at the end of the season and isn't expected to sign a new deal to remain with Schalke. That means he is set to be available as a free agent, with the tabloid report claiming that the Gunners are 'closing in' on his signature.

It is alleged that Arsenal are 'confident' they have all but wrapped up a deal and are willing to pay the player handsomely, as well as offering a significant signing bonus.

In the same way there were suggestions that versatile Goretzka could replace contract rebel Emre Can at Liverpool, it could be that Arsenal have found their ideal replacement for Mesut Ozil, who has been tipped to join Manchester United in summer, or Barcelona in January.

Goretzka will officially become eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement ahead of a free summer transfer when he enters the final six months of his current contract on 1st January.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

The player recently explained that a decision regarding his future would be made in January.

"There isn't a deadline, but I think we are in the final phase. The final decision will be made in January," he said of his situation last week.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters