David Moyes Set to Drop Joe Hart for West Ham's London Derby Clash Against Chelsea on Saturday

England goalkeeper Joe Hart won't be starting in goal for West Ham when the Hammers take Chelsea on at home on Saturday.

That's according to chief football writer at The Times, Henry Winter, who also reports that Adrian will come in as a replacement for the 30-year-old.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Hart's loan capture was considered a massive success for the Irons by many during the summer, but after conceding 32 goals in the Premier League this year, it's looking like it wasn't that great of a move.

The Englishman spent last season on loan in Italy with Torino, and it doesn't look like he has a whiff of a future at Manchester City, who have moved along with Ederson after their recruiting of Claudio Bravo last summer backfired.

Joe Hart not starting for West Ham against Chelsea this weekend. Adrian in. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) December 7, 2017

Former Liverpool and Wigan stopper Chris Kirkland, though, seems to believe that Hart is being made a scapegoat.

“There seems to be a bit of a vendetta against him at the minute, for me he’s a top, top keeper,” Kirkland said to the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast on talkSPORT on Thursday.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“The criticism Joe has taken has been very harsh, but we all know the industry we’re in - when you get a target on your back unfortunately it stays there for a while.

“But Joe is a big enough boy, he’s a great goalkeeper and he’s very confident - he’ll fight this all the way.”

If Adrian does well against Chelsea, it may spell the end for Hart at West Ham. And with a World Cup tournament coming up next year, that's the last thing the England No.1 wants right now.