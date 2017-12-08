It was Cristiano Ronaldo's night once again as he lifted the Ballon d'Or for the fifth time, equaling Lionel Messi's haul to once again open the gates for a 'who's better?' debate.

The pair have dominated the award over the past 10 years, taking first and second places by a landslide each time round.

Neymar, Manuel Neuer, Xavi, Franck Ribery, Andres Iniesta and Fernando Torres have come up against the legendary duo but failed to take either on, as they have all occupied third place behind both players.

But before the pair took over world football, Brazilian attacking midfielder Kaka was the last to win the award.

The former Milan player was present at the award ceremony, and when asked what he thought about the Portuguese international winning the award, Kaka produced a brilliant response.

"This year is 10 years since I won the Ballon d'Or and every time Cristiano or Messi wins it's good for me because everyone remembers mine."

The Milanese legend won the award while at the San Siro, an award that helped him orchestrate a move to Madrid where unfortunately he flopped.

After failing at the Bernabeu, the 35-year-old moved back to Milan for one season before making a switch to Orlando City, where he has since retired.