Kaka Has Hilarious Response to Cristiano Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or Victory

Kaka was the last player outside of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Ballon d'Or–doing so 10 years ago.

By 90Min
December 08, 2017

It was Cristiano Ronaldo's night once again as he lifted the Ballon d'Or for the fifth time, equaling Lionel Messi's haul to once again open the gates for a 'who's better?' debate. 

The pair have dominated the award over the past 10 years, taking first and second places by a landslide each time round. 

Neymar, Manuel Neuer, Xavi, Franck Ribery, Andres Iniesta and Fernando Torres have come up against the legendary duo but failed to take either on, as they have all occupied third place behind both players. 

But before the pair took over world football, Brazilian attacking midfielder Kaka was the last to win the award. 

The former Milan player was present at the award ceremony, and when asked what he thought about the Portuguese international winning the award, Kaka produced a brilliant response. 

"This year is 10 years since I won the Ballon d'Or and every time Cristiano or Messi wins it's good for me because everyone remembers mine."

The Milanese legend won the award while at the San Siro, an award that helped him orchestrate a move to Madrid where unfortunately he flopped. 

After failing at the Bernabeu, the 35-year-old moved back to Milan for one season before making a switch to Orlando City, where he has since retired. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters