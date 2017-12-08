Frank Lampard Insists Liverpool Need to Strengthen in January But Must By Careful Who They Sign

Former Chelsea star and now TV pundit Frank Lampard has stated Liverpool must make improvements to their squad in January, but also have to avoid those who will not be available for their Champions League campaign.

The Reds secured passage into the knockout rounds of the competition on Wednesday evening as Group E toppers thanks to a 7-0 demolition of CSKA Moscow at Anfield.

Weather alert for fans travelling to this Sunday's Merseyside Derby. High risk of snow.

Liverpool fans are advised to check for flight cancellations and motorway disruption.

Everton fans are advised to wear your big coat and avoid any suede trainees. — Ian Dunphy (@iandunphs) December 8, 2017

A Philippe Coutinho hat-trick, Sadio Mane brace and solitary goals from Roberto Firmino and

Mohamed Salah were more than enough to secure a last-16 spot, with the Merseysiders now able to look forward to a home return leg in the next round.

However, despite their dominance midweek, Liverpool have still shown frailties in the competition, as well as the Premier League, this season, particularly defensively.

Liverpool have only beaten 2 teams in the top half of the table this season but Liverpool fans are talking like they’re 20 points clear — Jamie (@VerrattiUK) December 8, 2017

The Reds currently bolster the rather unwanted joint worst defensive record in the top seven of the English top flight so far this term, level on 16 goals conceded with Arsenal.

There is little doubt that boss Jurgen Klopp must make additions to improve his squad over the upcoming winter, and Lampard believes they will do so, but the players who are chosen to strengthen the Anfield outfit must be those who will be available across all competitions.





“It’s a good squad, it’s just slightly weak in really important areas as we keep saying”, the former England international told BT Sport on Wednesday, as quoted by the Daily Star.

Not bad from the Liverpool boys!



They give cricket a try: pic.twitter.com/dB1NOhxgQP — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 8, 2017

“Yes [they’ve got to make signings in January]. I think they will do that, in terms of the Champions League they’ve got to pick somebody who’s not playing in it currently so you can use them in the next stage.

“I think they will do, there will be players available.”

On this day in 2004, Steven Gerrard scored THAT goal against Olympiacos to send Liverpool through to the knockout stages of the Champions League🔴🌟



A day neither he, you or I will ever forget🏆 pic.twitter.com/msNSj9uPu5 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 8, 2017

Fellow pundit and ex-Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand agreed with his former pro on the topic, adding there are two areas in particular where Klopp must focus his attention in January.

“I think they need a keeper as well [as a centre-back], I think a keeper would be a great addition to that squad as well”, the 39-year-old said.

Liverpool now re-focus their attention back onto the Premier League this weekend, with the visit of Everton in the Merseyside derby next up for the German's men.