Frank Lampard Insists Liverpool Need to Strengthen in January But Must By Careful Who They Sign

By 90Min
December 08, 2017

Former Chelsea star and now TV pundit Frank Lampard has stated Liverpool must make improvements to their squad in January, but also have to avoid those who will not be available for their Champions League campaign. 

The Reds secured passage into the knockout rounds of the competition on Wednesday evening as Group E toppers thanks to a 7-0 demolition of CSKA Moscow at Anfield. 

A Philippe Coutinho hat-trick, Sadio Mane brace and solitary goals from Roberto Firmino and 

Mohamed Salah were more than enough to secure a last-16 spot, with the Merseysiders now able to look forward to a home return leg in the next round. 

However, despite their dominance midweek, Liverpool have still shown frailties in the competition, as well as the Premier League, this season, particularly defensively. 

The Reds currently bolster the rather unwanted joint worst defensive record in the top seven of the English top flight so far this term, level on 16 goals conceded with Arsenal. 

There is little doubt that boss Jurgen Klopp must make additions to improve his squad over the upcoming winter, and Lampard believes they will do so, but the players who are chosen to strengthen the Anfield outfit must be those who will be available across all competitions. 


“It’s a good squad, it’s just slightly weak in really important areas as we keep saying”, the former England international told BT Sport on Wednesday, as quoted by the Daily Star

“Yes [they’ve got to make signings in January]. I think they will do that, in terms of the Champions League they’ve got to pick somebody who’s not playing in it currently so you can use them in the next stage.

“I think they will do, there will be players available.”

Fellow pundit and ex-Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand agreed with his former pro on the topic, adding there are two areas in particular where Klopp must focus his attention in January. 

“I think they need a keeper as well [as a centre-back], I think a keeper would be a great addition to that squad as well”, the 39-year-old said. 

Liverpool now re-focus their attention back onto the Premier League this weekend, with the visit of Everton in the Merseyside derby next up for the German's men. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters