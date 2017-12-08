Gabriel Jesus Rejects Comparisons to 'Childhood Hero' Ronaldo as Manchester City Role Grows

By 90Min
December 08, 2017

Manchester City star-striker Gabriel Jesus has distanced himself from claims he is of similar ilk to Brazilian legend Ronaldo, amidst several high-profile names within the game placing the two's attributes alongside one another. 

The 20-year-old, who only joined the Etihad Stadium outfit in January, has fast become one of several poster boys within the north west giants' ranks, finding the back of the net 15 times from 18 starts in the Premier League as well as another couple in addition elsewhere. 

However, for the first time since donning the sky blue of the Citizens, and in 403 days, the Sao Paulo-born fresh-faced youngster is currently enduring his pre-match preparations under the cloud of defeat - which came during Wednesday night's Champions League reverse to Shakhtar Donetsk. 

Since his days in Palmeiras, a streak of 47 consecutive appearances without a loss was in Jesus' possession, but it was not so much the on-the-paper record in which impressed, but the influence the Brazilian embodied in that time. 

Stand-out performance after stand-out performance, there was uncertainty as to whether the run would ever cease, and it was those displays which, even at the young age of 20, made the footballing world take note. 

Chelsea's and fellow countryman Willian, West Ham United's and Euro 2016 winner Jose Fonte, Paris Saint-Germain's Dani Alves, Palmeiras goalkeeping legend Fernando Prass and boss Pep Guardiola all found the need to express their shock and awe surrounding the City attacker's ability.

Similarities to national hero Ronaldo were a strong theme, with the recognition of a 'future great' also evident. However, there is still a long way to go. 

The abstract concept of time is some that can both give and take away, and despite the endless praise and comparisons to O Fenômeno, Jesus does not believe he is at that level, or indeed may not ever reach it. 


"I'm always happy to hear things like that", the Brazilian told the Independent

"People will always make comparisons and I'm happy with that one, especially coming from Daniel Alves. I'm happy and I thank him.


"Ronaldo was a childhood idol of mine. Now, having met him and having seen how he treats everyone, he's even more of a hero. He will always be an idol and a role model. That's what I'm working towards.

"Ronaldo was unique and always will be. He's the best player I've seen in my life. I don't think anyone will get near him." 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters