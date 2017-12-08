Gennaro Gattuso Takes All Blame for AC Milan's Disastrous Europa League Defeat to Rijeka

December 08, 2017

Gennaro Gattuso's first weeks at AC Milan couldn't have been worse. 

The ex-Rossonero was welcomed at San Siro as the saviour after Vincenzo Montella's sacking, but the main thing he really needs to save right now is his own role as Milan's manager. 

Gattuso debuted as a coach last week during the team's 2-2 draw against Benevento - who, thanks to the tie, have made their first point of the season - and now lost 2-0 to Rijeka in Europa League. 

Being already reassured of their qualification to the next stage, the Italian chose to feature an inexperienced, young squad on Thursday night, but his attempt didn't pay off as the Croatians slumped Milan to defeat.

'Ringhio' (Italian for snarl) Gattuso, as he's been nicknamed since his playing days, actually failed to put together a snarling team himself and will look for his first win against Bologna on Sunday. 

He looked gutted as he faced the media in the aftermath of the clash: "The defeat hurts and makes you think. The choice of leaving some many players home was mine. I take full responsibility for the decisions made; I tried to give a chance to those who didn't play much this year. 

The frustrated manager also said: "We need to work hard, shut up and understand that something's not right. My feeling is that, from a mental point of view, the team can't react."

The Rossoneri will return to San Siro stadium for the clash against Bologna, who have their same points in the league table and won't accept a draw. 

Gattuso commented: "Sunday's match is crucial, we can't afford to make mistakes. 

"Leaving people home for the Europa League is no excuse. We made a fool of ourselves and have to face reality."

