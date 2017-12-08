Gonzalo Higuain Reopens Napoli Rift as Juve Ace Admits Turin Switch Was 'Right Move' to Make

By 90Min
December 08, 2017

Gonzalo Higuain has re-opened his rift with Napoli after the Juventus star alleged he made the "right decision" in leaving his former club.

The striker was interviewed by French news publication So Foot (h/t Gianluca Di Marzio's website) about his time in Naples and he revealed that, while it was a wrench to leave Napoli, it ultimately proved to be the correct move for him.

Higuain's departure from Stadio Sao Paolo saw him criticised by former teammates and the club's fans for the nature of his transfer, but the Argentina international explained that playing in a Champions League final for I Bianconeri showed his switch was the right thing for his career.

FBL-QAT-ITA-JUVENTUS-NAPOLI

He said: "Leaving Napoli wasn't an easy choice, but I'm proud and glad I did, since I got to play in a Champions League final."

Higuain has become part of the furniture in Turin thanks to his haul of 43 goals in 76 games for Max Allegri's team, but he still has someway to go before he reaches his Napoli haul in Juventus' colours.

The 29-year-old bagged 92 goals in 147 matches for I Ciucciarelli across his three-year spell, including a glut of 36 goals in just one season for them.

Higuain went on to explain that Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri was the reason behind his goal push that term as his fellow countryman forced him to become as good as superstar duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

He said: "Cristiano Ronaldo is right: having enemies in football makes you a better player. 

"When I was at Napoli Sarri said that I was lazy, he wanted me to score as many goals as Ronaldo and Messi. He was kind of right, though. After that, in fact, I scored 36 goals in one season. 

"My new teammates also tell me when I've not played well enough, but they do it to make me feel important. Their criticism helps me improve. I'm always open to criticism and suggestions from people who understand football."

