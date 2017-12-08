Hoffenheim Boss Hints That Bayern Could Complete Signing of Sandro Wagner in 'Next Few Weeks'

By 90Min
December 08, 2017

Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann has revealed that striker Sandro Wagner is closing in on a return to former youth club Bayern Munich, with the 30-year-old manager expecting the deal to be done in the next few weeks.

The striker left the Bavarians initially in 2008 on a free transfer after coming through the academy ranks, with then boss Jurgen Klinsmann concluding his time was up with the club. 

Since then the 30-year-old has endured difficult spells at Duisburg, Werder Bremen, Kaiserslautern and Hertha Berlin, before finding his form again at Darmstad and continuing that following his €2.8m (£2.5m) switch to the Rhein-Neckar-Arena in 2016. 

DANIEL ROLAND/GettyImages

In his 18 months with Hoffenheim, Wagner has netted 18 times, with eight coming across all competitions so far this season, and also recorded his first cap for the German national side. 

It had been reported that Bayern had been in conversation with the frontman for a number of weeks, however Die Kraichgauer president Uli Hoeness insisted that there was still some way to go before a deal being reached. 

But Nagelsmann has since revealed that the move is becoming ever closer to completion, and that he expects an agreement to be in place before January hits.  

"I expect a deal to be done in the next two weeks", the highly-coveted manager told the pre-match news conference, as quoted by ESPN

It is thought that the journeyman will join the German champions as back up striker to current free-scoring frontman Robert Lewandowski. 

However, the attacker will not be permitted to be a part of Jupp Heynckes' side's Champions League squad for their upcoming knockout rounds after the turn of the year, with the player already representing Hoffenheim in the competition's qualification rounds this campaign and also in their Europa League outings. 

