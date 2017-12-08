Home Nations Set to Be Pitted Against Each Other in Inaugural UEFA Nations League

By 90Min
December 08, 2017

Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland could all be drawn together in UEFA's inaugural Nations League next year due to their respective seedings.

The three home nations could face one another in the competition, which is set to replace friendly matches on the international stage in a bid to "create more meaningful and competitive matches for teams and a dedicated calendar and structure for national team football".

BBC Sport has revealed that the Red Dragons, the Green & White Army and the Boys in Green could be pitted against one another after they were placed in the League B mix in the various seedings pots.

DAMIEN MEYER/GettyImages

Wales have been placed into pot one, with the Republic in pot two and Northern Ireland in pot three.

England and Scotland, meanwhile, have been put into Leagues A and C respectively, with the duo then placed into pots one in both categories.

The draw could see Wales and the Republic face off for the first time since the latter ended the former's hopes of qualifying for a first World Cup in 60 years when they beat Wales 1-0 in Cardiff in early October.

Northern Ireland and Wales, meanwhile, also battled it out in the last-16 of Euro 2016 - a match that Chris Coleman's side won 1-0 on their way to the semi-finals in France.

The UEFA Nations League will provide four nations with a place at Euro 2020 - the first international tournament in Europe to be held in multiple cities across the continent - and help determine which sides get seeded into which pots for the competition's subsequent draw.

In a further attempt to make the matches even more competitive, there will be promotional places up for grabs and the possibility of a national side being relegated into a lower league.

Leagues A and B will be comprised of four groups of three teams, League C will have one group of three and three groups of four and League D will contain four groups of four.

With Euro 2020 also being expanded to 24 teams, those nations in League D - the 16 lowest ranked sides in the competition - will have the chance to qualify for the tournament too.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters