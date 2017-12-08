Jurgen Klopp Confirms Liverpool Without Alberto Moreno for Merseyside Derby on Sunday

Liverpool will be without defender Alberto Moreno for the Merseyside derby this weekend after boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed the left-back suffered a 'rare' tendon injury during his side's 7-0 Champions League demolition of CSKA Moscow on Wednesday evening.

The 25-year-old was withdrawn from proceedings moments before the half-time break in midweek after turning his ankle, despite attempts to run it off.

It was thought that the Spaniard's issue could well have been minor and that he may be available for selection once again as the Reds prepare for the visit of their close neighbours Everton on Sunday.

However, ahead of the clash, Klopp has confirmed that he will be without Moreno for this weekend's Merseyside derby, and that he is unsure, ahead of further assessments, when the defender will return.

“We need to have further assessment. So far it could be everything”, the 50-year-old German told his pre-match press conference.

Klopp remains unsure how long Moreno will be sidelined: “It could be a week or a couple of weeks.” #LFC pic.twitter.com/b7vwu9ob93 — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) December 8, 2017

“I cannot say much about it. It’s a very rare thing. So far the specialists aren’t sure; not tomorrow, but if it’s in a week or so or a little bit longer so we have to wait for that. There’s a little damage around the tendons.”

During the obligatory press meeting, questions once again turned to the potential sale of star Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho, with Spanish giants Barcelona's interest still very much reportedly rife.

“I have no reason to think about it," Klopp responded when the Brazilian's future became topic of conversation.

“I've said it a few times we have not spoken about transfers in this moment. Whatever I can say can stop your questions and I did think 'Don't answer it' because it is a waste of time.

“But if I don't say anything it is enough to speculate and say 'Ah, he doesn't say that because of that'. No-one who has influence on it came to me so far and said 'Phil will be away in January'.

“I am completely fine with the situation. We had this big story in the summer and I have no desire to have it again from now until the end of January because we play around 20 games in this period.

“I try to say nothing about that and then on January 31 we can shake hands and say what a wonderful time we had together, the journalists and me.”