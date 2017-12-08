Jurgen Klopp 'Open to Swap Deal' for Coutinho as Barcelona Consider Sending Sergi Roberto to Anfield

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp may be willing to let Philippe Coutinho move to Barcelona, if midfielder Sergi Roberto comes the other way.

Coutinho has been the subject of long running interest from Barcelona, but has so far been unable to secure a move to the Nou Camp, despite the Spanish side reportedly offering Liverpool a fee in the region of €100m for the Brazilian attacker in the summer.

We have 4 of the top 10 assist leaders in @LaLigaEN!



5 - Jordi Alba (t-3rd)

4 - Leo Messi (t-6th)

3 - Ivan Rakitic (t-10th)

3 - Sergi Roberto (t-10th) pic.twitter.com/cK6DITsdYl — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 4, 2017

Now however, it has been suggester that Coutinho could get his move to La Liga, if Roberto comes the other way.

Spanish magazine Don Balon are reporting that Klopp would be tempted to let Coutinho go as part of a swap deal that would see Sergi Roberto join the Anfield side.

Despite his potential and versatility, the Spaniard, who operates mainly as a central midfielder but can also fit in as a full back or winger, has yet to fully establish himself in the Barcelona side.

Roberto has made sixteen appearances in all competitions for Barcelona this season, scoring once in a 2-0 win over Real Betis.

It has been suggested that Roberto will not be a direct replacement for Coutinho, and he may instead be used in the role currently filled by Emre Can, with the German's contract at Anfield set to expire at the end of the season.