Jurgen Klopp 'Open to Swap Deal' for Coutinho as Barcelona Consider Sending Sergi Roberto to Anfield

By 90Min
December 08, 2017

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp may be willing to let Philippe Coutinho move to Barcelona, if midfielder Sergi Roberto comes the other way.

Coutinho has been the subject of long running interest from Barcelona, but has so far been unable to secure a move to the Nou Camp, despite the Spanish side reportedly offering Liverpool a fee in the region of €100m for the Brazilian attacker in the summer.

Now however, it has been suggester that Coutinho could get his move to La Liga, if Roberto comes the other way.

Spanish magazine Don Balon are reporting that Klopp would be tempted to let Coutinho go as part of a swap deal that would see Sergi Roberto join the Anfield side.

Despite his potential and versatility, the Spaniard, who operates mainly as a central midfielder but can also fit in as a full back or winger, has yet to fully establish himself in the Barcelona side. 

Roberto has made sixteen appearances in all competitions for Barcelona this season, scoring once in a 2-0 win over Real Betis.

It has been suggested that Roberto will not be a direct replacement for Coutinho, and he may instead be used in the role currently filled by Emre Can, with the German's contract at Anfield set to expire at the end of the season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters