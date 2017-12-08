Leicester Boss Claude Puel Lavishes Praise on 'Complete' Jamie Vardy Ahead of Newcastle Clash

Claude Puel has heaped praise on Leicester City talisman Jamie Vardy, as he prepares his side for Saturday's trip to Newcastle.

The England international striker will be desperate to continue in his recent purple patch and add to his seven goal tally in the Premier League, when he comes up against the Magpies.

The manager will also be motivated to take the lion's share of points from the weekend fixture, having secured three victories in his first six games as the Foxes' boss - although he has failed to register an away win thus far.

Talking to Sky Sports and questioned about his attacking options for the clash at St James' Park, Puel claimed: "Jamie Vardy is the complete player. I would always prefer to have him in my team."

He then revealed that: "He's enjoying his football, it's amazing to see. He works hard for the team and always has a positive attitude."

"If we can help him to score it will be 50 goals, which is a good thing. He is a great player, and now with a lot of experience, maturity in the Premier League he can give a lot to the team. I was surprised to know his qualities.



"It's important to have different possibilities for players. Demarai Gray can play on the side, on the wing, behind Jamie and as a striker. He has all the quality.

"Shinji Okazaki works very hard for the team, and it is a pleasure to watch. Riyad Mahrez has the ability to play in this position too. He has a good understanding with Jamie. It's important to see in different games, different possibilities."

For the second straight month, the former Fleetwood man is up for the accolade of Carling Goal of the Month, after scoring a sublime chip-volley against Tottenham Hotspur in their 2-1 victory at the King Power Stadium in November.