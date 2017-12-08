Liverpool CEO Peter Moore Hints Club Will Look to Continue Spending in January After Summer Signings

By 90Min
December 08, 2017

Liverpool CEO Peter Moore has not ruled out the possibility of new faces joining the club in January.

The Merseyside club were criticised for missing out on Virgil van Dijk in the summer, after a drawn out saga, and may be looking to add to their defence in January.

The CEO, speaking to the Echo, also dismissed claims that Liverpool have not spent enough in recent years - citing the signings of Mohammed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Moore also added that the best players for the club may not always be the most expensive.  

"The chemistry we bring on to the field isn't about buying the most expensive players, We haven't been shy," he said. 

"People look at the Mohamed Salah acquisition as the best one of the summer and we're already bringing in Naby Keita next summer. That money has been spent, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has also been brought in."

Moore continued: "The investments are being made and it's hard to knock what you're seeing on the field now and say: 'Oh, you should be spending more money.' What I will say, because I know you are leading up to the question about January, the club continues to look at acquisitions that will strengthen the squad."

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"When I look back at what this squad looked like back in 2010 when FSG acquired it and where we are today, particularly the bench, I think the squad is in great shape," he said.

Moore also clarified that, despite continued speculation, Philippe Coutinho will not be sold in the January transfer window as Liverpool look to keep their star man.

He added: "We made one statement last year that the player is not for sale and that's the statement the ownership made.

"Every day, you see stories emanating from Spain or wherever that Barcelona or whomever are coming back for Philippe Coutinho.

"As far as I'm concerned, the squad we have right now is the squad we will go into January with. I don't have a crystal ball, but Philippe Coutinho is a dedicated, intense Liverpool player right now, who is delivering."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters