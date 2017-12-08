Liverpool CEO Peter Moore Hints Club Will Look to Continue Spending in January After Summer Signings

Liverpool CEO Peter Moore has not ruled out the possibility of new faces joining the club in January.

The Merseyside club were criticised for missing out on Virgil van Dijk in the summer, after a drawn out saga, and may be looking to add to their defence in January.

The CEO, speaking to the Echo, also dismissed claims that Liverpool have not spent enough in recent years - citing the signings of Mohammed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Moore also added that the best players for the club may not always be the most expensive.

"The chemistry we bring on to the field isn't about buying the most expensive players, We haven't been shy," he said.

"People look at the Mohamed Salah acquisition as the best one of the summer and we're already bringing in Naby Keita next summer. That money has been spent, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has also been brought in."

Moore continued: "The investments are being made and it's hard to knock what you're seeing on the field now and say: 'Oh, you should be spending more money.' What I will say, because I know you are leading up to the question about January, the club continues to look at acquisitions that will strengthen the squad."

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"When I look back at what this squad looked like back in 2010 when FSG acquired it and where we are today, particularly the bench, I think the squad is in great shape," he said.

Moore also clarified that, despite continued speculation, Philippe Coutinho will not be sold in the January transfer window as Liverpool look to keep their star man.

He added: "We made one statement last year that the player is not for sale and that's the statement the ownership made.

"Every day, you see stories emanating from Spain or wherever that Barcelona or whomever are coming back for Philippe Coutinho.

"As far as I'm concerned, the squad we have right now is the squad we will go into January with. I don't have a crystal ball, but Philippe Coutinho is a dedicated, intense Liverpool player right now, who is delivering."