Liverpool Target, Rising Dutch Star Perr Schuurs Signs With Ajax

The 18-year-old center back reportedly had a trial at Liverpool earlier in the year.

By 90Min
December 08, 2017

Liverpool have missed out on the chance to sign the highly-rated Dutch defender Perr Schuurs, as the 18-year-old center back has instead agreed to sign a long term deal with Ajax despite interest from the Reds. 

The Mirror report that Schuurs reportedly traveled to Merseyside earlier this year to undergo a trial at Liverpool under the watchful eye of Reds legend Steven Gerrard. A move never materialized and the defender stayed at Dutch second-division side Fortuna Sittard. 

At only 18, Schuurs had been given the captain's armband at Fortuna Sittard, and attracted attention from a number of big European clubs through some impressive performances. 

One can only imagine that at a club so renowned for developing young stars, Schuurs will only continue to grow and improve at Ajax. Some of the Premier League's best defenders, such as Daley Blind, Toby Alderweireld, and Jan Vertonghen are products of Ajax's development.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's defensive problems this season have continued this season. The Reds have conceded 19 league goals this term, the most of any team in the top seven. Injuries to key players such as Joel Matip and Nathaniel Clyne has also meant that manager Jurgen Klopp has had to chop and change his starting defenders regularly. 

Liverpool look to try and sign a defender in the January transfer window and have been linked with a number of names besides Schuurs. Their pursuit of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk looks set to continue, and they have looked at other names such as Lazio's Stefan de Vrij. 

Liverpool sit fourth in the Premier League table, and face local rivals Everton in their next fixture. In order to maintain their hold on a top four place, the Reds may need to find other recruits in January. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters