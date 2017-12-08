Liverpool have missed out on the chance to sign the highly-rated Dutch defender Perr Schuurs, as the 18-year-old center back has instead agreed to sign a long term deal with Ajax despite interest from the Reds.

The Mirror report that Schuurs reportedly traveled to Merseyside earlier this year to undergo a trial at Liverpool under the watchful eye of Reds legend Steven Gerrard. A move never materialized and the defender stayed at Dutch second-division side Fortuna Sittard.

At only 18, Schuurs had been given the captain's armband at Fortuna Sittard, and attracted attention from a number of big European clubs through some impressive performances.

One can only imagine that at a club so renowned for developing young stars, Schuurs will only continue to grow and improve at Ajax. Some of the Premier League's best defenders, such as Daley Blind, Toby Alderweireld, and Jan Vertonghen are products of Ajax's development.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's defensive problems this season have continued this season. The Reds have conceded 19 league goals this term, the most of any team in the top seven. Injuries to key players such as Joel Matip and Nathaniel Clyne has also meant that manager Jurgen Klopp has had to chop and change his starting defenders regularly.

Liverpool look to try and sign a defender in the January transfer window and have been linked with a number of names besides Schuurs. Their pursuit of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk looks set to continue, and they have looked at other names such as Lazio's Stefan de Vrij.

Liverpool sit fourth in the Premier League table, and face local rivals Everton in their next fixture. In order to maintain their hold on a top four place, the Reds may need to find other recruits in January.