Mauro Icardi Jokes That Luciano Spalletti 'Will Chop Our Heads Off' if Inter Lose to Juventus

All eyes will be on Mauro Icardi on Saturday night as Inter trust in him to score against Juventus in the much anticipated Derby d'Italia.

The Argentine striker is Serie A's top goalscorer this season, and looks at the top of his game this year.

Icardi, who is Inter's captain at only 24 years of age, will be playing his ninth Serie A match against Juventus - and his tenth in all competitions - with the aim to score against the Bianconeri for the fifth time as a Nerazzurro.

👇| Answer

➕1️⃣1️⃣ points compared to last season

➕1️⃣1️⃣ goals #FCIM ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/tphlmDFosg — Inter (@Inter_en) December 4, 2017

Inter have made giant steps forward since last year and are now topping the table with a two-point lead over Juventus but in recent seasons, the Milan outfit have struggled against the Old Lady.

Interviewed by Gazzetta dello Sport, the striker said: “Compared to last season, the environment around the team has changed in every sense, and much of the credit goes to Spalletti and his feeling with the directors.

“He has a very strong personality, he knows how to transmit what he wants from you immediately. He’s helped the dressing room a lot, he got into our heads and has changed a lot of things in this short period."

Good Night ⚫️ #MI9 #me A post shared by Mauro Icardi (@mauroicardi) on Dec 7, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

The Argentine has largely praised his manager but also joked on what punishment awaits him and teammates if they don't play well.

"Well, if what happened last year happens again, the Coach will chop our heads off," he said, recalling the 1-0 defeat to the Old Lady last May.

“Tension played tricks on us, but today we know how to handle every situation. I’m sure of that. We have the right mentality to face such a match."



Watching Inter win 5-0 and Icardi scoring, no words to describe it. What a place. What a team #ForzaInter #PazzaInterAmala 🔵⚫️ pic.twitter.com/x6BkZTdJjn — Fraz (@Frazer_Cook97) December 4, 2017

He also said: "We must give continuity to what we have shown up to now. We’re not first by chance, but we must treat this game as another step on a long journey.

“There are always three points at stake, we can’t forget that. Of course, we know the meaning of such an encounter, but we must deal with it intelligently, without losing sight of our objectives."