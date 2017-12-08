Mauro Icardi Jokes That Luciano Spalletti 'Will Chop Our Heads Off' if Inter Lose to Juventus

By 90Min
December 08, 2017

All eyes will be on Mauro Icardi on Saturday night as Inter trust in him to score against Juventus in the much anticipated Derby d'Italia.

The Argentine striker is Serie A's top goalscorer this season, and looks at the top of his game this year. 

Icardi, who is Inter's captain at only 24 years of age, will be playing his ninth Serie A match against Juventus - and his tenth in all competitions - with the aim to score against the Bianconeri for the fifth time as a Nerazzurro. 

Inter have made giant steps forward since last year and are now topping the table with a two-point lead over Juventus but in recent seasons, the Milan outfit have struggled against the Old Lady. 

Interviewed by Gazzetta dello Sport, the striker said: “Compared to last season, the environment around the team has changed in every sense, and much of the credit goes to Spalletti and his feeling with the directors. 

“He has a very strong personality, he knows how to transmit what he wants from you immediately. He’s helped the dressing room a lot, he got into our heads and has changed a lot of things in this short period."

Good Night ⚫️ #MI9 #me

A post shared by Mauro Icardi (@mauroicardi) on

The Argentine has largely praised his manager but also joked on what punishment awaits him and teammates if they don't play well. 

"Well, if what happened last year happens again, the Coach will chop our heads off," he said, recalling the 1-0 defeat to the Old Lady last May. 

“Tension played tricks on us, but today we know how to handle every situation. I’m sure of that. We have the right mentality to face such a match."

He also said: "We must give continuity to what we have shown up to now. We’re not first by chance, but we must treat this game as another step on a long journey.

“There are always three points at stake, we can’t forget that. Of course, we know the meaning of such an encounter, but we must deal with it intelligently, without losing sight of our objectives."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters