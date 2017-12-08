Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 16

The fixtures just keep on coming as we approach Christmas, with the Premier League returning this weekend after a round of European matches.

The likes of Philippe Coutinho, Eden Hazard and Jesse Lingard all impressed last week with great fantasy points hauls, but the new week brings fresh challenges.

So who should you be eyeing up or discarding ahead of the weekend?

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot

Julian Speroni - The Crystal Palace stopper performed exceptionally against West Brom last time out, making seven saves to grab the Eagles a clean sheet.

Ben Foster - With the Baggies taking on a toothless Swansea, Foster has every chance of claiming a shutout at the Liberty Stadium.

Joe Hart - The England goalie has been out of form all season and reports have claimed he could be dropped for Spaniard understudy Adrian against Chelsea.





Jonas Lossl - After a string of clean sheets earlier in the season, Lossl is now without a shutout in four Premier League games.

Defenders

Who's Hot





Jan Vertonghen - The Belgian will almost certainly be drafted back into Tottenham's starting lineup against Stoke after being rested in midweek and will fancy his chances of a clean sheet.





Victor Moses - The right wing-back started against Newcastle and picked up two assists in Chelsea's 3-1 win over the Magpies.

Who's Not





Davinson Sanchez - The young Colombian was sent off against Watford and is suspended for three games.





Lewis Dunk - Brighton conceded five at the hands of Liverpool last week, Dunk netting his third own goal of the season in the process.

Midfielders

Who's Hot





Philippe Coutinho - The Brazilian followed up his brace against Brighton with a hat-trick against Spartak Moscow in the Champions League.





Jesse Lingard - Who knows whether his impressive form will last, but Lingard has three goals and an assist in his last two games and is a cheap option for your side.

Who's Not

Leroy Sane - After a ridiculously good run of form, Sane is now without a goal or an assist in two games and faces a potentially stingy Manchester United on Sunday.





Michail Antonio - He's been a revelation for West Ham in recent years but Antonio has failed to produce the form that saw him pick up nine goals and eight assists last season.

Forwards

Who's Hot





Roberto Firmino - Firmino has benefitted from the exceptional form of those around him in Liverpool's team, grabbing a double in the 5-1 mauling of Brighton and also scoring in midweek.





Alvaro Morata - The Chelsea striker has nine goals in the Premier League so far this season and is likely to improve his record against West Ham.

Who's Not





Romelu Lukaku - He ended his goal drought against CSKA Moscow on Wednesday but Manchester City will present a different, sterner challenge for the Belgian.





Oumar Niasse - Everton's newest cult hero is back from a three-match ban for diving but may not feature in the Merseyside derby.