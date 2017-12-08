Report: Ezequiel Lavezzi Keen on Shock Return to Napoli in Free Transfer From China

Ezequiel Lavezzi is thought to be willing to spend the final years of his career at Napoli and could be returning to his former club after leaving five years ago.

By 90Min
December 08, 2017

'El Pocho' was the Azzurri's lead striker between 2007 and 2012 and became one of the most beloved men at the club as he provided an overall of 48 goals and 60 assists in shortly less than 190 appearances. 

The 32-year-old has then spent four years at Paris-Saint-Germain but switched to Chinese side Hebei Fortune in 2016, when he became one of the most paid players in the world. 

Lavezzi will be a free agent in January and is reportedly interested in making his comeback to San Paolo stadium where he found glory and started his outstanding career. 

According to NapoliMagazine, he can't wait to leave the Chinese team and re-join the Azzurri, who could really use his help in the second part of the season. 

"Lavezzi is anxious to return to Napoli and intends to try and offer his sevices to the club in the next few days. 

"His contract with Hebei Fortune will expire at the end of December and he will leave China. Whoever wants him will take him for free, although it is equally obvious that no one will ever offer him a wage of €20m per year. 

"He knows it and would only request €4m per year from his future employers."

The magazine also claims that he wishes to end his career at Napoli: "He is intrigued by Sarri's style of play and can still have his chance to play. 

"However, (Napoli chairman) Aurelio De Laurentiis has never been in favor of returning players and has already denied him the chance to come back to Napoli in the past."

