Swansea vs West Brom Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

The Premier League's bottom side Swansea hope to turn their fortunes around when they welcome West Brom to the Liberty Stadium this Saturday.

Paul Clement's side are on a run of poor form in the Premier League, having not picked up a league win since the middle of October, a 2-0 home win against Huddersfield, and are now four points off safety.

Recently appointed manager Alan Pardew oversaw his new side claim a point in his first game in charge, a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace, with Pardew now hoping to pick up his first win in charge of the Baggies.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the clash at the Liberty Stadium:

Classic Encounter

Swansea will hope their Premier League record at home against West Brom will give them a well-needed confidence boost going into the game on Saturday. The Swans have won five of the six Premier League meetings against West Brom at the Liberty Stadium, with this fixture marking their first win and goals for the Welsh side in England's top division.

Brendan Rogers led his side to a comfortable 3-0 victory in September 2011, thanks to a Scott Sinclair penalty and goals from Leroy Lita and Nathan Dyer to give the 2011 Play-Off winners a convincing victory to send them 12th in the table, while the Baggies fell into the bottom three following the lacklustre display.

Key Battle





Tammy Abraham vs Jonny Evans



If Swansea are to get anything from the game against West Brom, they will need a big performance from their top scorer Tammy Abraham. The England international has four goals in the league this season along with another assist in what has been an impressive debut season in the Premier League for the 20-year-old, despite his clubs current plight. Abraham will hope to seize any chance that falls to him on Saturday against a West Brom defence that hasn't looked at their defensive best this season as the Baggies sit 17th in the table; this time last season they were 8th. Tasked with stopping Abraham will lie with arguably West Brom's most consistent defender in Jonny Evans. The Northern Ireland international has an impressive tackle success rate of 82% so far, and well need that to continue if he is to hinder the performance of Abraham. Evans will have to be aware of Abraham's movement off the back of him and the positions he will take up. Evans will also have to contend with the pace Abraham has and not gift the Chelsea loanee with space in behind if West Brom are to take anything from the game.

Team News

Paul Clement looks to have near enough a full strength squad to choose from for the game against West Brom on Saturday, with Kyle Bartley (knee) the only long-term absentee. Leroy Fer however is walking a disciplinary tightrope, being a caution away from a one-game suspension, with the deadline for five yellow cards equating to a one-game ban being after 20 games. Alan Pardew meanwhile has to contend with a heftier injury list, with James Morrison (achilles), Craig Dawson (knee) and Nacer Chadli (muscle fibre) all out until Boxing Day. Gareth Barry is a doubt for Saturday after being substituted inside 30 minutes at the weekend, while Allan Nyom is in the same boat as Fer, a booking away from suspension. Potential Swansea Starting Lineup: Fabianski; Naughton, van der Hoorn, Mawson, Olsson; Ki, Clucas, Carroll, Fer; Abraham, Bony

Potential West Brom Starting Lineup: Foster; Nyom, Hegazy, Evans, Gibbs; Livermore, Yacob, Field; Robson-Kanu, Rondon, Rodriguez

Prediction

Despite Swansea's impressive home record against West Brom during their time in the Premier League, it is hard to make a case for Paul Clement's team to pick up their third win in the league this season. West Brom meanwhile haven't got an away record to write home about, picking up a solitary win on the road this season which new manager Alan Pardew will hope to change sooner rather than later. All things considered, this clash looks set to be an even game against two struggling sides in the league, with a draw the likely outcome for both sides. Prediction: Swansea 1-1 West Brom



