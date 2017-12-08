Tottenham Ready to Cut Losses on Misfit Striker Vincent Janssen & Sell at End of the Season

By 90Min
December 08, 2017

Tottenham's bad luck with the number nine shirt looks set to continue as reports suggest that the club will be willing to sell Dutch forward Vincent Janssen at the end of the season. 

The 23-year-old striker signed for Spurs from AZ Alkmaar in 2016 for £17m. This season he has been shipped out on loan to Turkish club Fenerbahce. He has four goals for his new side this term.

Reports from Turkish news outlet Fotomac are now claiming that Tottenham are ready to cash in on Janssen at the end of the season. They claim that Napoli are interested in signing the Dutch forward, who will be made available to sign permanently next summer. 

Admittedly, while at Spurs Janssen has had to contend with playing the understudy to the ever prolific Harry Kane. Still, in the 35 appearances he has managed for the club in all competitions, Janssen has only managed six goals. He didn't score his first goal in open play until March of 2017.

If Janssen does leave at the end of the season, the recent pedigree of Tottenham's number nine players will be something not to be admired. Roberto Soldado, Spurs' last wearer of that number, also struggled for goals in north London. Arguably, Tottenham have not had a good number nine since Dimitar Berbatov, who left the club in 2008.

With Harry Kane, the arrival of Fernando Llorente, as well as the ability of Son Heung-min to play as a forward, Janssen could continue to see little play time if he did decide to return to the club. Perhaps it is time for both parties to cut their losses at the end of the season.

