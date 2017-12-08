Tottenham Star Admits Fondness for 'FIFA Team' Bayern Munich Ahead of Champions League Draw

Spurs star midfielder Dele Alli has revealed his admiration for Bavarian side Bayern Munich, and admitted that he wouldn't want to face them in the Champions League round of 16.

The English attacker, whose star has risen to unbelievable heights these last few seasons, helped his team shock Europe by making it through a perceived group of death consisting of both Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The possibility of facing Bayern in the following round, though, is very real. And although Alli must be confident in his team's ability to cope, given their group stage exploits, he isn't keen on meeting the German champs just yet.

“You just have to look at the story. Bayern will always be one of the strongest teams in the world," he told Bild. "They bring so much quality to the field, have incredible players. It would not be my wish to play against them in the next round.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

“I talked a bit about the Bundesliga with Leroy Sane and Kevin Wimmer, and played German clubs in the Champions League.

Alli did not hide his interest in German football, also admitting that he plays with Bayern on FIFA, but made sure to note that he believes that the Premier League is the best division in the world.

“At FIFA on the console, I also play with Bayern," he added. "The Bundesliga will always remain a competitor, even if it is currently not doing so well internationally. But for me, the Premier League is the best league in the world. I would like to prove myself further.”