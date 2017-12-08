Tottenham Star Admits Fondness for 'FIFA Team' Bayern Munich Ahead of Champions League Draw

By 90Min
December 08, 2017

Spurs star midfielder Dele Alli has revealed his admiration for Bavarian side Bayern Munich, and admitted that he wouldn't want to face them in the Champions League round of 16.

The English attacker, whose star has risen to unbelievable heights these last few seasons, helped his team shock Europe by making it through a perceived group of death consisting of both Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The possibility of facing Bayern in the following round, though, is very real. And although Alli must be confident in his team's ability to cope, given their group stage exploits, he isn't keen on meeting the German champs just yet.

“You just have to look at the story. Bayern will always be one of the strongest teams in the world," he told Bild. "They bring so much quality to the field, have incredible players. It would not be my wish to play against them in the next round.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

“I talked a bit about the Bundesliga with Leroy Sane and Kevin Wimmer, and played German clubs in the Champions League. 

Alli did not hide his interest in German football, also admitting that he plays with Bayern on FIFA, but made sure to note that he believes that the Premier League is the best division in the world.

“At FIFA on the console, I also play with Bayern," he added. "The Bundesliga will always remain a competitor, even if it is currently not doing so well internationally. But for me, the Premier League is the best league in the world. I would like to prove myself further.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters