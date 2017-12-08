Victor Wanyama 'Counting the Days' Until Tottenham Return as Midfielder Eyes December Comeback

By 90Min
December 08, 2017

Tottenham have been without Kenyan defensive midfielder Victor Wanyama since the second game of the season. Wanyama has suffered with a knee injury since August, and is eyeing a return during the busy December fixture schedule. 

Speaking to website Soka25East, the Spurs midfielder has given an update on his anticipated return to the Tottenham first team.

"I feel so so fine and on the road to full fitness," said Wanyama. I am almost back and its exciting after missing most of the season."

Wanyama signed for Spurs from Southampton in the summer of 2016 for £11m. He has previously worked for current Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino at Southampton, who brought him to the Premier League from Celtic in 2013. 

He added: "As a footballer an injury is always a low moment but I am glad its now behind me and just counting the days. I have really missed playing competitive football."

The return of the ever reliable Wanyama will be a welcome sight for Spurs fans, who have watched their club enter a rough patch over the last few weeks. Tottenham have failed to win in their last four league matches and have fallen 18 points behind league leaders Manchester City. 

Wanyama will not be fit in time to face Stoke City in their next Premier League fixture. In the meantime, Spurs have Mousa Dembele, Harry Winks, and Eric Dier who can continue to fill in for absent Wanyama.

