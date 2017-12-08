West Ham Hit With Another Injury Blow to Key Player as Hammers Prepare for Hectic December

Manager David Moyes has confirmed that West Ham have been hit with yet another injury to one of their first team stars as Cheikhou Kouyate has picked up a hamstring injury.

Kouyate injured his hamstring during West Ham's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City and was substituted late in the first half. Now the midfielder looks set to miss West Ham's big games against Chelsea and Arsenal later in December.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Moyes gave an update on Kouyate's injury. He said, "We don’t think he will be out for too long -maybe just a week or two - but he definitely won’t be considered for tomorrow [against Chelsea]," (via Standard Sport).





Kouyate adds to West Ham's already long injury list to first team players. Javier Hernandez, Michail Antonio, Sam Byram, and Andy Carroll are among the names currently recovering from spells on the sidelines.

Moyes also gave an update on some of his current absentees: "Chicharito had been training on his own but joined in on Wednesday along with Mark Noble, Winston Reid and James Collins."





"Andy Carroll also returned to training yesterday so the situation is easing, which is just as well with the hectic schedule we have coming up."

West Ham have failed to improve results so far under new manager David Moyes. The former Everton and Manchester United manager is yet to win a game at his new club.

West Ham face Chelsea, and Arsenal twice (once in the EFL Cup quarter final) in the upcoming weeks. They will have to hope that some of their best players will return from injury soon in order to get some results.