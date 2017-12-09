AC Milan Have Second Thoughts on Summer Signings as They Bid to Send Star Duo Out on Loan

AC Milan are reportedly reconsidering their summer acquisitions.

This summer, the Italian side may have made their decisions too fast and are realising it only now that few can be done to amend them.

The Rossoneri have spent over €200m on new signings throughout the summer transfer window, but are still struggling with form, and now that UEFA have rejected their Financial Fair Play pleas, the club's financial situation is gradually worsening.

The Serie A outfit need to revolutionise their squad and could have finally found a starting point: Turin-based newspaper La Stampa has claimed that the Rossoneri may be on the verge of sending two of their most recent arrivals, André Silva and Hakan Calhanoglu, out on loan in January.

According to La Stampa, AC Milan have already started contacting several European clubs in a bid to offer either of them for a period of six months.

The two players cost the club a combined fee of €65m but have not proven to be worth the price. The plan is to let them have more chances to play abroad and then take them back at the end of the year.

Portuguese striker Andre Silva, who is still struggling to find his first goal in Serie A, has been linked with Arsenal and Barcelona and could be keen on returning to Iberican lands.

Calhanoglu has, instead, captured the attention of Turkish side Fenerbahce but could also return to the Bundesliga, from which he departed in July to join Milan.