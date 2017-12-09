Burnley's Ben Mee Targeted by West Brom Should Jonny Evans Leave in January

Burnley captain Ben Mee has reportedly caught the eye of West Brom, who could make a bid for the central defender should Jonny Evans leave in January, according to The Telegraph.

The media outlet reports that recently appointed Baggies manager Alan Pardew is a big admirer of the former Manchester City trainee, who has enjoyed an outstanding season as a key part of a Burnley side that has amassed six clean sheets to currently occupy 7th in the Premier League.

Mee's performances for Sean Dyche's side this season have not gone unnoticed, with West Brom hoping to recruit the 28-year-old should their key centre-back Jonny Evans leave in the January transfer window.

The Northern Ireland international was subject to intense speculation regarding his West Brom future in the summer, with the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal keen in acquiring his services, as the reopening of the transfer window in the new year potentially reigniting their interest.

The transfer of Mee is subject to Evans leaving the Hawthorns, with West Brom's technical director Nick Hammond preparing for life with or without their star centre-back.

He said: "I think we will be fine and set for January to react to any situation, whether it be Evans or whatever we have to do or what I feel we have to do.

"We are trying to be as professional as we can. The Premier League levels are so high across the board that you have to try and get as much advantage as you can."

Both Burnley and West Brom will be concentrating on their Premier League fixtures this weekend and the Premier League gears towards the usually busy festive period.

The Clarets host Watford at Turf Moor this afternoon, while West Brom travel to Wales to face Swansea.