Chelsea Target Bailey Hints at January Move as Leverkusen Ace 'Likes' £20m Rumour Tweet

Leon Bailey had added fuel to the fire about a possible January transfer to Chelsea after he "liked" a tweet claiming that he could make a £20m switch to Stamford Bridge.

The Bayer Leverkusen star was spotted liking a post on Twitter that speculated that he could be set to trade football in Germany for the Premier League with the reigning champions.

The Sun had earlier claimed that Bailey was at the centre of a winter window tussle between Chelsea and Barcelona after a number of superb performances for Leverkusen this season.

Image by Tom Power

Scouts from the Blues are said to have watched the Jamaica international three times already during the 2017/18 campaign, and each time they have returned to Antonio Conte with glowing reports about Bailey's ability.

The 20-year-old - considered to be one of the fastest players in football right now - seems much more receptive over a move to Chelsea than Barcelona, but he would no doubt find it difficult to completely dismiss La Blaugrana's overtures if they were seriously in the race to sign him.

Chelsea could tempt Leverkusen into parting with Bailey with the promise of loaning him back to the Bundesliga club for the rest of this term, but even then Die Werkself are under no pressure to sell their prized asset.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Bailey is contracted to the BayArena-based team until June 2022, and the way that either Chelsea or Barcelona could lure him away is if the young forward kicks up enough of a fuss.

Bailey has netted five goals and provided four assists in just 13 appearances for Leverkusen this season, and only joined the German top flight outfit in January for a fee of around £12m.

He had previously been linked with joining Manchester United in the last winter transfer window but the Red Devils were seemingly beaten to the punch by their European counterparts, if they were actually interested.

