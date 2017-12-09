How to Watch West Ham vs. Chelsea: Game Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch West Ham vs. Chelsea on Dec. 9. 

By Daniel Rapaport
December 09, 2017

Chelsea travel to the London Stadium on Saturday to take on a West Ham team that's currently in the relegation zone. 

Chelsea, the Premier League's defending champions, sits third with 32 points from 15 games. The Blues are only three points back of second-place Manchester United but remain 11 points back of leaders Manchester City.

West Ham's season has been nothing short of a nightmare thus far. The Hammers sit 19th with just 10 points from 15 games and are currently three points from safety. The disastrous start led to the firing of Slaven Bilic, who was replaced by Englishman David Moyes. West Ham has earned just one point from Moyes' four games in charge, including most recently a 2-1 loss at City in a game the Hammers led 1-0. 

Chelsea beat West Ham 2-1 last season in the last meeting between these two London clubs. 

Find out how to watch the match below. 

How to watch

Game Time: Saturday, Dec. 9, 7:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on NBC Sports Live or Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters