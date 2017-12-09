Chelsea travel to the London Stadium on Saturday to take on a West Ham team that's currently in the relegation zone.

Chelsea, the Premier League's defending champions, sits third with 32 points from 15 games. The Blues are only three points back of second-place Manchester United but remain 11 points back of leaders Manchester City.

West Ham's season has been nothing short of a nightmare thus far. The Hammers sit 19th with just 10 points from 15 games and are currently three points from safety. The disastrous start led to the firing of Slaven Bilic, who was replaced by Englishman David Moyes. West Ham has earned just one point from Moyes' four games in charge, including most recently a 2-1 loss at City in a game the Hammers led 1-0.

Chelsea beat West Ham 2-1 last season in the last meeting between these two London clubs.

How to watch

Game Time: Saturday, Dec. 9, 7:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on NBC Sports Live or Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.