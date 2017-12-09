Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Frustrations at Real Madrid After Recent Encounter With Unhappy Fan

By 90Min
December 09, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo secured a fifth Ballon d'Or crown on Thursday night, as he once again cemented his place as the best footballer in the world.

Shockingly, the Portuguese megastar still has a number of critics in Spain, with Real Madrid fans often quick to take a swipe at the flamboyant forward should their side fail to win.

When asked by France Football what irritates him most about life at Real, Ronaldo opened up about a recent encounter with a supporter. 

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

"To not feel supported by the club or by the supporters. Guys with memories that are too short." Ronaldo said. "The other day, at the airport, there was a guy five metres away from us filming us with his phone. I was with Dani Carvajal and Sergio Ramos. 

"He had a go at us. 'Hey, you have to wake up, you were s*** there.' I told him: It was only three months ago that we won the European Super Cup and the Spanish Supercopa.


"I've got a problem with that. This type of amnesia, it really bothers me," Ronaldo added.

Ronaldo, 32, has struggled for form this season in La Liga, scoring only twice so far in ten league appearances. Consequently, Real Madrid already trail Barcelona by eight points, a deficit that Zinedine Zidane's men will struggle to overturn. 


Despite his struggles in the league, Ronaldo set a new landmark in the Champions League this past week. His goal in the 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund gave him the honour of becoming the first player to score in every group game of the Champions League since the formats inception.

