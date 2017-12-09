Cristiano Ronaldo Shares His Son's Cheeky Comment After Fifth Ballon d'Or Success

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated a fifth Ballon d'Or trophy success on Thursday night, as the Portuguese superstar drew level with rival Lionel Messi on five golden balls.

The 32-year old saw off competition from Messi and Neymar, to claim his fourth crown in five years. The Real Madrid forward has now set his sights on claiming after revealing he has dreamed of 'seven gold balls and seven kids.'

With his success unparalleled in recent years, it appears that Ronaldo's closest competition may come from a little closer to home. If you listen to his son Cristiano Jr that is.

After picking up the award, Ronaldo revealed that his son had informed him of his desire to outdo him: "He told me he will be better than me. He tells me that he will win a Ballon d'Or and that he will win five."

Ronaldo also revealed at the ceremony that: "I see a bit of myself in Cristiano Jr, and not just because he is my son."



The seven-year old is no stranger to the limelight, with Ronaldo keen to expose his son to the worlds media when the opportunity arises. The youngster has joined Ronaldo on stage at many award ceremonies in the past, and paraded around the pitch with his father after Real Madrid's Champions League success in May.

Cristiano Jr's confidence may well stem from Instagram videos posted by Ronaldo, which show his son may have picked up a thing or two from his dad.

Nothing is coincidence 🙌🤗⚽️ pic.twitter.com/VrFSKuC30R — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 30, 2017

Should the youngster follow in the footsteps of his famous dad, the chance of a Ronaldo-Messi rivalry leading us into the future may well become a reality.

The Barcelona superstars eldest son Thiago is rumoured to have a bit of genius about him too, leaving fans purring at the prospect of what may follow in the years to come.