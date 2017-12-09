Former Chelsea Midfielders to Be Given Blues Ambassador Roles After Meeting With Club Director

Frank Lampard and Michael Ballack will be given ambassador roles at Chelsea after they are finished with existing media commitments, according to the Daily Mail.





The two former Chelsea midfielders, who won the double together in 2010, met with club director Marina Granovskaia about the proposed move back to Stamford Bridge.

Needed. Can play also as an attacking midfielder & defensive midfielder. Great in the box. Closest we can get to the Lampard style.



Do your magic @ChelseaFC @Ballack @ToniRuediger ✍😍 pic.twitter.com/QowucJsaFE — DumiCFC (@mynameisdumi) November 27, 2017

However, neither Lampard or Ballack can commit to the role yet, with the pair being tied up to contracts with English and German media respectively.





Lampard, who is all-time record goalscorer for Chelsea, has been spending time at the club's training ground since leaving as a player in 2014, working towards his coaching badges in between media appearances.





Despite this, it is understood that the club are not looking to force the former England international into Antonio Conte's coaching staff.

With the movement behind the scenes still ongoing, Chelsea fans will now be looking towards their first-team to deliver on the pitch. The Blues are unbeaten in the Premier League since their back to back defeats against Manchester City and Crystal Palace two months ago.

With Belgian winger Eden Hazard playing a vital part in keeping Chelsea's low key title hopes alive, Conte said that the 26-year-old needs to find his "sacred fire" to compete with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

"When you see these players you see a hunger in every moment," the Italian said.

"I like to call it a 'sacred fire' - when you have it inside you, the will to win every game, to score goals. Eden has the right characteristics to try to fight with these giants."