Jamie Redknapp Feels Liverpool's Jordan Henderson Must Bounce Back From Being Dropped in Midweek

By 90Min
December 09, 2017

Sky pundit Jamie Redknapp believes Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson must 'keep his form up' after being dropped for Wednesday's Champions League win against Spartak Moscow. 

Redknapp played for the Reds between 1990 and 2002. During that time he made 308 appearances, netting 41 goals. He also won the League Cup in 1995, as well as the UEFA Super Cup back in 2001. 

The former midfielder also became Liverpool captain during the 1999/00 season and knows all too well the pressure of being the skipper of the club. 

Ben Radford/GettyImages

That's why the Ex-Liverpool star feels sympathetic towards Henderson for the huge 'responsibility' it brings, after the midfielder was dropped for the crucial Champions League game in midweek against Spartak Moscow. 

The Reds stormed to a 7-0 victory against the Russian side and sealed top spot in their group, all without the involvement of Henderson who was left on the bench for the game. 

Speaking ahead of this Sunday's Premier League game against local rivals Everton, Redknapp credited the character of the current Liverpool captain but thinks he must stay in-form now. According to Sky Sports, the pundit said that: "It [Liverpool captaincy] does weigh heavy on your shoulders because of all the great captains from the past.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"The likes of Phil Thompson and Graeme Souness, players who have won trophies for many, many years. I felt it. You feel a huge amount of responsibility and huge amount of pride. I was surprised to see him [Henderson] left out - you wouldn't see Steven Gerrard left out of a game like that. 

"There may be a slight problem there, but I am a fan of Jordan Henderson, he is as honest as they come, and that is why he is captain. If he doesn't play at the weekend it is a different matter. If he does, then this issue will soon be forgotten and we will move on. 

"Jordan is a big character, and I am sure he will respond in the right way. He keeps his counsel, I have met him a few times and he seems like a great guy. He just needs to keep his form up."

